Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

