Arrow Financial Corp Sells 36 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $692,917,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after buying an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after buying an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $533.96 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $551.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.