Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Artelo Biosciences Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways in the United States. It's product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease, and other potential indications; and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, prostate cancer and breast cancer, pain, dermatologic conditions, and anxiety disorders.

