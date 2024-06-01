Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.090–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.0 million-$178.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.2 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.210–0.190 EPS.
Asana Stock Down 0.6 %
ASAN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 6,903,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Asana has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $26.27.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.
