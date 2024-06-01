ASD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $36.99 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05520053 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,317,337.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

