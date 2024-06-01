Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ashford Price Performance
Shares of AINC opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Ashford
Ashford Company Profile
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.