Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of AINC opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

In other news, CEO Monty J. Bennett bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $982,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,444.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

