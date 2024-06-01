AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45). Approximately 7,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 208,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.45).

AssetCo Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.86 million, a PE ratio of -388.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

