Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASTH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Astrana Health stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Astrana Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astrana Health will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

