AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £118 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £118 ($150.70).
Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £107 ($136.65) to GBX 9,900 ($126.44) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a £105 ($134.10) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a £113 ($144.32) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($159.64) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 8th.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
