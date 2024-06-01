AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Argus upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. 4,782,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.