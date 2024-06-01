Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 521,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.63. 18,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Aterian has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aterian stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aterian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ATER Free Report ) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Aterian worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

