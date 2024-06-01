Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 521,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Aterian Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.63. 18,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. Aterian has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.96.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aterian had a negative net margin of 42.16% and a negative return on equity of 90.92%. The company had revenue of $20.21 million for the quarter.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised Aterian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.
