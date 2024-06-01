Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.5% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $78.57. 2,619,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,321. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.76.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.