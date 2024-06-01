Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,057 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $145,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.83. The company had a trading volume of 27,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,306. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $250.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

