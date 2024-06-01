Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,395 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.4% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,722,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,031. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $250.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.84.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

