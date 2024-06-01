AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 780,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,546,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AUDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,577. The stock has a market cap of $302.94 million, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

