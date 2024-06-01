AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,500 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 388,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

AudioEye Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 326,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,770. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

