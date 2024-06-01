Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.990-8.210 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.94.

Autodesk stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.60. 4,174,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.26 and a 200 day moving average of $237.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,448. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

