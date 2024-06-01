AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD) Insider Buys A$206,236.25 in Stock

AVADA Group Limited (ASX:AVD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Crowley purchased 374,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$206,236.25 ($137,490.83).

AVADA Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About AVADA Group

AVADA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the traffic management operations in Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and New Zealand. It offers integrated traffic management services, including traffic control, equipment hire, planning and permit, event management, and incident response services.

