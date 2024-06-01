Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $14.10 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $35.86 or 0.00053033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and $176.08 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00017892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012313 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,458,383 coins and its circulating supply is 393,112,013 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

