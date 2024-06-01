Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Stake Lifted by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Adero Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adero Partners LLC owned 1.12% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $42,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $60.32. 294,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,547. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.