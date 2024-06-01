Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $66.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $61.12 and a one year high of $80.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

