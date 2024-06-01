Avestar Capital LLC Invests $213,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,311,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

