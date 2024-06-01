Avestar Capital LLC Invests $234,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $200.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.33 and its 200-day moving average is $193.25.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

