Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $960.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $936.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $858.96.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

