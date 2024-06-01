Avestar Capital LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 24,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.3 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.29. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

