Avestar Capital LLC Sells 6,671 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 61.06%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

