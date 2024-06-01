Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $133.71 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $158.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.47.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

