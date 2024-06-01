Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.17 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $55.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $8.08 or 0.00011931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,342,100 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,325,061.46966168 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.45673158 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $36,179,941.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

