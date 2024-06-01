Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 18,220 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 0.35. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $54.52.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $130,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

