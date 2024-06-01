Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys 51,720 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 308.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,720 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.10% of Texas Roadhouse worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,759 shares of company stock worth $3,811,560. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.32.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day moving average is $139.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $174.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

