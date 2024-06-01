Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys Shares of 17,660 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,660 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,613,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Trex by 516.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,600,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,545,000 after buying an additional 1,341,419 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Trex by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,102,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,638,000 after buying an additional 660,536 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,239,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after buying an additional 612,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 910.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 447,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after buying an additional 402,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.47.

TREX opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.76. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

