Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $6.61 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.26% of TransMedics Group worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 39.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $180,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $144.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.18 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,358.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,358.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,176 shares of company stock valued at $32,903,913. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

