Axiom Investors LLC DE Purchases 230,580 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,580 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.23% of ACV Auctions worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth $32,611,000. FMR LLC grew its position in ACV Auctions by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,763,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,577,000 after buying an additional 1,011,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 678,209 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 10,829,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,385,000 after purchasing an additional 594,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $830,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 46,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $830,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 8,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $150,362.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,324,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,263,730. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

