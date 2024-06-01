Axiom Investors LLC DE Raises Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in NICE were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NICE from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.92.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $183.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average of $217.84. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

