Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 82,220 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,220 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,589,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,986,000 after buying an additional 2,079,942 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 832.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,032,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,263 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $77,036,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after buying an additional 836,449 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

