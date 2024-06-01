Baird R W Upgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Strong-Buy

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $339.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $339.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

