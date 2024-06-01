BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 446,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

BANF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.15. 81,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,360. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 56.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

