BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,600 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 446,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
BancFirst Stock Down 1.2 %
BANF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.15. 81,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,211. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.07. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $104.00.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.
BancFirst Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at BancFirst
In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,360. Insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 557.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 56.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BancFirst
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.