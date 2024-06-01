Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the April 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

