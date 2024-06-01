Bank of America Raises Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $198.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $160.00 to $198.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Dycom Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.71.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $186.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

