Bank of America Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.01. UiPath has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440 over the last three months. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 93.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in UiPath by 315.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $641,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in UiPath by 1,271.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,978 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in UiPath by 226.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

