Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,927,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 856,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 2.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.92% of Bank of Montreal worth $1,378,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

