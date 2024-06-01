Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 9,919 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $218,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8,771.9% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489 in the last 90 days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.31.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.47. 597,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

