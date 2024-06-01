Bank of Nova Scotia Has $28.15 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of M&T Bank worth $28,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,359 shares of company stock worth $19,475,472 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,582. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.41. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

