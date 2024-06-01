Bank of Nova Scotia Has $30.73 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $30,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,063. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

