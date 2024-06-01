Bank of Nova Scotia Has $36.77 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of L3Harris Technologies worth $36,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $325,147,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after acquiring an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 296,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,187,000 after acquiring an additional 193,690 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.83. 1,461,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,466. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $225.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,655 shares of company stock worth $15,105,191 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

