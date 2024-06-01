Bank of Nova Scotia Has $46.50 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3,411.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 425,527 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.31% of GoDaddy worth $46,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $420,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,340,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,605 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,967,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

