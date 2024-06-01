Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 641.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401,067 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.19% of Huntington Bancshares worth $35,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,857,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,859,867. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 208,551 shares of company stock worth $2,834,671. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

