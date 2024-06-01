Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,572,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 270,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.20% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $43,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $48,291,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after buying an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,015,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,034 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,878 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,499,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.