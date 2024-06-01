Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,339,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $141,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,043. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

