Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

